Verizon to stream Ravens-Jaguars game in London

Verizon has won the rights to stream the Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game Sept. 24 from Wembley Stadium in London.

According to an article in the The Wall Street Journal, it paid $21 million for the rights.

Verizon will stream the game on its AOL platform, according to Pro Football Talk.

Amazon has a deal with the league to stream Thursday night games this season. Yahoo was also involved in streaming a Jaguars-Buffalo Bills game from London last year.

It's yet to be announced which network will broadcast the Ravens-Jaguars, which is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.