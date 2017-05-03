Howard board pledged to pay Foose $1.65M package to step down
Verizon to stream Ravens-Jaguars game in London

Verizon has won the rights to stream the Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game Sept. 24 from Wembley Stadium in London. 

According to an article in the The Wall Street Journal, it paid $21 million for the rights.  

Verizon will stream the game on its AOL platform, according to Pro Football Talk.

Amazon has a deal with the league to stream Thursday night games this season. Yahoo was also involved in streaming a Jaguars-Buffalo Bills game from London last year. 

It's yet to be announced which network will broadcast the Ravens-Jaguars, which is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. 

