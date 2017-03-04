USC WR seems to fit the mold of what Ravens are looking for at position

The Ravens surely won’t discriminate in their efforts to add to a thin wide receiver group. But with a roster that includes three deep threats in Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore, their most obvious void at the position is a physical, possession receiver who can thrive in the intermediate areas and over the middle.

Southern California’s JuJu Smith-Schuster certainly fits that profile. The ex-Trojans’ standout, who measured in at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds at the combine and is the youngest player at the combine at 20 years old, has drawn comparisons to former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin because of his physicality, ability to make contested receptions and his hard running after the catch.

“His speed, at the same time the way he plays, the way he approaches the game, basically the overall how he plays his game and how tough he is, I kind of see myself the same way,” Smith-Schuster said of Boldin Friday. “Just a very competitive person at what he does. He goes up for the ball, attacks it at its high point, and he’s just a baller out there.”

In 40 games with USC spanning three seasons, Smith-Schuster caught 213 balls for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. He entered USC with designs on playing safety, but it didn’t take long for him to emerge as a top target.

There are questions about his speed and his ability to separate against NFL cornerbacks, but he would check a lot of boxes for the Ravens. He also has extensive special teams and kick return experience.

Most draft pundits believe Smith-Schuster will be selected at some point on Day Two of the draft.

“When teams ask me what I’m best at, obviously I say football IQ,” Smith-Schuster said. “I played 39 games, started 38 games. I’m tough. I played through a broken hand and didn’t miss a game. Played through a torn thumb, didn’t miss a game. And just very competitive, willing to work, willing to put my body out there on a line.”