Torrey Smith makes big donation to BARCS after Pawject Runway

Although Torrey Smith is no longer a Raven, he continues to give back to Baltimore.

After the Pawject Runway fundraiser for BARCS Saturday night, Torrey and Chanel Smith made a huge donation to the shelter, covering the adoption fees for every dog and cat at the event.

They also made an extra donation on top of the adoption fees.

In March, Torrey Smith, who signed the offseason with the Philadelphai Eagles, held a charity basketball game at Royal Farms Arena to benefit his family fund.

In addition to Torrey Smith, current Ravens attending the event at Royal Farms Arena included: Ronnie Stanley, Alex Lewis, Ryan Jensen, Chris Moore, Carl Davis, Willie Henry, Maxx Williams, Albert McClellan, Bronson Kaufusi and Matt Judon, and former Raven Lawrence Guy (New England Patriots).