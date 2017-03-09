Torrey Smith chooses Eagles, won't be returning to Baltimore

Torrey Smith will not be returning to the Ravens.

The wide receiver, who played with the Ravens from 2011 to 2014 and became a hugely popular presence on the team and in the community, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC East team announced Thursday.

Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $15 million. It reunites Smith with former Ravens scouts and current Eagles executives Joe Douglas and Andy Weidl, who were instrumental in the Ravens' decision to draft the former Maryland standout with a second-round pick in 2011.

Smith, 28, will get a chance to resurrect his career after two hugely-disappointing seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he left the Ravens and signed a four-year, $40 million deal in 2015.

The Eagles have been looking to get a deep threat for quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Ravens spoke with Smith about a potential reunion, but it's unclear how deep they got in negotiations. Despite his ties to the organization, Smith wasn't considered a great fit for the current roster because the Ravens already have two deep threats in Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

Smith's decision to sign with the Eagles seems to solidfy the Ravens' likelihood of picking up Wallace's $5.75 million contract option for the 2017 season.

The Ravens' depth at wide receiver behind Wallace and Perriman includes Michael Campanaro (River Hill), Chris Moore, Chris Matthews, Vince Mayle and Kenny Bell.