Two years after Freddie Gray's death, residents are still waiting for change
Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Tony Jefferson keeps his word, gives No. 21 back to Lardarius Webb

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact Reporter

Safety acquisition Tony Jefferson initially settled on wearing No. 21, which was open at the time following the release of longtime Raven Lardarius Webb.

However, when asked on Twitter what would happen if Webb re-signed with the Ravens, Jefferson said he would give the veteran his number back no questions asked.

Jefferson did just that following Webb's decision to agree to a three-year deal with the Ravens over the weekend.

Jefferson posted a picture on his Twitter account of his new No. 23 adorned on his locker at the Under Armour Performance Center.

That was safety Kendrick Lewis' former number before his release this offseason. Second-year cornerback Tavon Young switched earlier this offseason from No. 43 to No. 23. He said on Twitter that he will wear No.25, the number formerly worn by late Ravens' cornerback Tray Walker.  

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°