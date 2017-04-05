Timmy Jernigan trade continues Ravens' offseason roster overhaul

Tuesday's trade of defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for moving up 25 spots in the third round of this year’s draft continues a pretty thorough overhaul of the Ravens’ roster.

Team officials are quick to point out that there is roster change every offseason, and they’re absolutely right. Change was expected this year, too, after the Ravens missed the playoffs for the third time in four years with one of the league’s oldest rosters.

But even by Ravens’ standards, this season’s turnover comes across as significant. Consider the following:

The Ravens have released or withdrawn restricted free-agent contract tenders to six players: strong-side linebacker Elvis Dumervil and defensive backs Lardarius Webb, Shareece Wright, Kendrick Lewis, Marqueston Huff (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jumal Rolle.

They’ve lost five true unrestricted free agents: fullback Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Kamar Aiken (Indianapolis Colts), offensive linemen Rick Wagner (Detroit Lions) and Vladimir Ducasse (Buffalo Bills) and defensive end Lawrence Guy (New England Patriots).

Three other 2016 Ravens remain on the open market: defensive backs Jerraud Powers, Matt Elam and Chris Lewis-Harris. Elam certainly won’t return after his arrest on drug charges in February.

They traded two starters: Jernigan and center Jeremy Zuttah (49ers).

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and weak-side linebacker Zachary Orr have both retired.

Add those together and that’s 18 players from last year’s squad that are no longer on the roster, and that list includes 12 players who started six games or more for the Ravens last season. And the Ravens certainly aren’t done.

Tight end Benjamin Watson and cornerback Kyle Arrington remain potential salary cap casualties. Draft picks and undrafted free agents could replace some of the team’s back-end roster spots, although with only 65 players currently on their roster, the Ravens have plenty of room for first-year players.

It remains to be seen how much better the Ravens will be in 2017, but it’s a formality that they will have a much different look.