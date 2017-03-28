The Ravens won't be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this year

If you were hoping to watch the Ravens' 2017 training camp chronicled on HBO's popular documentary series "Hard Knocks," you're going to be disappointed.

While the Ravens are one of eight teams this year that are subject to "mandatory inclusion" for the show, the $45 million renovation project of the Under Armour Performance Center will take them out of the running.

"After last season ended and we knew we weren’t going to be in the playoffs and we were eligible to be a “Hard Knocks” team, we reached out to the league and said we really couldn’t do it," Ravens president Dick Cass told The Sun on Monday. "That’s because the construction that is going on at the Under Armour Performance Center. “Hard Knocks” is a high-quality television production that requires many, many cameramen, reporters, producers. We just couldn’t accommodate them with the construction that is ongoing. We took ourselves out of that early on."

Because of the construction, the Ravens also won't have fans at training camp practices this summer, which would have likely be enough of a deterrent to HBO anyway.

The Ravens were last featured on "Hard Knocks" ahead of the 2001 season. That was the inaugural year for the show.

But in recent years, they have not been eligble for mandatory inclusion, and owner Steve Bisciotti, general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh aren't the types who are going to volunteer to give viewers a glimpse of the inner workings of the organization.

In 2013, NFL owners passed a resolution that teams can avoid being considered for "Hard Knocks" based on three conditions: having a new coach, making the playoffs in the past two years or having previously appeared on the show within the last 10 years.

The eight teams this year that aren't eliminated based on those factors are the Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens, though, seem to have a legitimate excuse to be excluded from consideration.