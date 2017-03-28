The Ravens will pick up C.J. Mosley's fifth-year contract option

Consider it the easiest decision Ravens' officials will have to make all offseason.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Tuesday that the team will pick up the fifth-year contract option for middle linebacker C.J. Mosley. That means the 2014 first-round pick will be under contractual control through at least the 2018 season.

Harbaugh called the decision a "formality."

"I’m sure that we’ll pick up his option," he said. "I expect C.J. Mosley to be a Raven for many, many, many years.”

Mosley has been named to the Pro Bowl team in two of his first three seasons. He finished second on the team in 2016 with 92 tackles and he also led the Ravens with four interceptions.