Ravens don't intend to lose to Bengals for a higher draft pick

Eliminated from playoff contention courtesy of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens don’t have much at stake against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Still, there’s a line of thought that the Ravens should consider losing to Cincinnati to improve their draft position, currently projected to be 17th in the first round of the 2017 draft. That suggestion was roundly rejected Wednesday.

“No, that’s bad advice because you don’t want to develop that kind of character,” outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “You don’t want to develop that kind of habit. That’s just a terrible idea. We’re going to fight. We’ve always been fighters. … For a man that’s on the back nine of his career, all of my Sundays count. So, all of my games count, especially to me. So I’m not losing to get higher draft picks.”

Added free safety Lardarius Webb: “I don’t even think about it like that. I just know [general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] and the guys upstairs are going to get a good player no matter what. We just want to win.”

Coach John Harbaugh was stone-faced when asked about tanking the season finale to move up in the draft.

“I don’t really have a response,” he said. “I understand what people are thinking on it, but we’re playing to win the game. It’s not even really a part of our thought process.”

Harbaugh has vowed to play the offensive and defensive starters against the Bengals, and quarterback Joe Flacco endorsed that decision.

“We’re professionals,” he said. “This is what we do. This is what we love to do, No. 1. I’m excited about it. Like I said, you have to pick yourself [up]. We’re optimistic about this week. It’s another chance to go out there and play the game we love. I couldn’t be more excited about it.”