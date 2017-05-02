The Heap family is asking you to honor the memory of their daughter Wednesday

On Wednesday, the family of former Ravens tight end Todd Heap will honor and celebrate the memory of their late daughter, Holly, and they want you to join them.

A website has been started to spread the word about #HugsFromHollyDay. Holly Heap was killed April 14 when her father accidentally hit her with his truck as he was moving the vehicle in the driveway of his suburban Phoenix home. She was 3 years old.

Many people have reached out to the Heap family and asked how they could help.

Per the website: "Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious. Let’s spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly’s honor on her birthday."

There are three ways to get involved:

Wear PINK in Holly’s honor Make a plan to share hugs and spread love & joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness for those in your community. Smile more. Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly’s honor. Turn up the music and dance… the list is endless. Be creative! Capture your family spreading joy and post your pictures using the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday

The website also includes a link where you can make a donation to the Holly Heap Memorial Fund.