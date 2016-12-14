Terrell Suggs, Jimmy Smith missing from Ravens practice Wednesday

The Ravens opened their week of preparation for Sunday’s regular-season home finale against the Philadelphia Eagles without four players, including three defensive starters.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan were absent from the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the team.

Suggs, who leads the team in sacks with eight, had been playing despite a torn left biceps, but he had not been listed on the injury report in more than a month. It’s unclear if he is simply enjoying a day off after Monday night’s 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

Smith suffered a sprained right ankle late in the first quarter on Monday night and did not return to the game. Jernigan, who ranks second in sacks with five, had battled a shoulder ailment earlier in the season.

The fourth player missing from Wednesday’s session was safety Anthony Levine Sr.

UPDATE: Suggs, Smith, and Levine did not practice, according to the Ravens. Suggs’ absence was described as not injury related, which suggests he did get the day off. Levine sat out the session because of a toe injury.

Jernigan was not listed on the team’s injury report. Cornerback Jerraud Powers (concussion) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (pulled hamstring) participated on a limited basis. Rookie guard Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain) practiced fully.

Philadelphia practiced without three starters in left guard Allen Barbre (hamstring), wide receiver Jordan Matthews (ankle), and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). Running back Darren Sproles, who is also the team’s primary punt returner, also skipped Wednesday’s session.

Two starters in right guard Brandon Brooks (illness caused by anxiety disorder) and wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham (abdomen) took part fully.