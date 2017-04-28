Mike Preston predicted Ravens would pick Humphrey in first round

Just about no one saw the Ravens drafting Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey at No. 16. Except Sun columnist Mike Preston.

While many of the pundits expected the Ravens to pick an Alabama player due to GM Ozzie Newsome’s connection to the school, most were focused on Jonathan Allen, OJ Howard and Reuben Foster. And most were caught by surprise when the Ravens’ pick was announced.

But Preston had written Thursday morning that the Ravens would select “Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Alabama. Humphrey is generally considered second-best CB in draft. Every year, the Ravens melt down at this position against quality quarterbacks. Humphrey appears to be the solution to a long-standing problem.”

Two of our other experts had the Ravens selecting another Alabama defensive player who fell to No. 31.