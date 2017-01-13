Steve Smith Sr. thanks the Ravens, his teammates and fans in advertisement

Retiring wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has thanked the Ravens, his teammates and the fans for their support during his last three years in Baltimore in an advertisement in The Baltimore Sun on Friday.

In the ad, which features a smiling Smith, his wife and their four children and is written to "Baltimore AKA Charm City," Smith writes, "It's been such an honor to finish my NFL career here. I will forever be grateful for the way the Ravens Organization, my teammates, fans, but most of all community welcomed me to this great city."

Smith, who played the majority of his career for the Carolina Panthers, adds, "When you play the bulk of your career in another city with another team you're not sure how a transition like this will go. And yet these last 3 years have been some of my best and this was the perfect place to end my career."

He goes on to say that while he is leaving the city (he has a home in Charlotte), he will continue to support Baltimore.

He signs the letter: "Ice Up, Son!"

Smith officially retired on Jan. 2, sending NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a letter informing him of his retirement.