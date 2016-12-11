Steelers' victory puts pressure on Ravens to keep pace in AFC North

The Ravens didn't get any help from the Buffalo Bills and old friend Rex Ryan on Sunday. The Bills couldn't stop Le'Veon Bell and lost, 27-20, to the Pittsburgh Steelers in snowy Buffalo.

With their fourth straight victory, the Steelers improved to 8-5 and took sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Ravens (7-5) now have to beat the New England Patriots (10-2) on Monday night to get back atop the division.

Even if they lose to the Patriots, the Ravens still would take the division by winning their final three games, including the Christmas afternoon matchup against the Steelers at Heinz Field. Because the Ravens already beat the Steelers at home this season, they would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker if they're able to win in Pittsburgh in two weeks.

The Ravens did get relatively good news in the AFC wild-card race. The Denver Broncos, who entered the day in the second wild-card position, were beaten, 13-10, by the Tennessee Titans.

Now 8-5, the Broncos still are in the second wild-card spot, but their final three games are against the Patriots, division-leading Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders. The Raiders (10-3) have a nice cushion for the first wild-card spot.

After their victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins (8-5) are currently one spot out in seventh. But according to multiple reports, they fear that quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL in the win.

The Ravens are currently in eighth, one spot ahead of the Tennessee Titans (7-6). With a victory Monday, the Ravens would move back into third.