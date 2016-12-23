'Santa Flacco' arrives early for the Ravens offensive linemen

Friday was Joe Flacco’s turn to take care of the men who take care of him.

The Ravens quarterback bought an Oculus Rift and Alienware bundle for all 14 offensive linemen on the active roster, practice squad and even injured reserve. The presents were delivered Friday morning before practice, prompting guard John Urschel to Tweet a picture of the gifts and writing that “Santa Flacco always comes through!”

“I always try to look for something that’s new on the year, and that’s what I came across,” Flacco said. “I thought it would be cool.”

The presents were well-received by the linemen.

“You shouldn’t expect it, and Joe doesn’t have to do it. But it’s nice of him,” left guard Marshal Yanda said. “We really appreciate it.”

“I heard the Oculus is pretty cool, and the Alienware is supposed to be some super-powerful computer,” center Jeremy Zuttah said. “He definitely takes care of us.”

Asked what is the first thing he plans to do with the bundle, right tackle Rick Wagner joked, “I just want to see if I can turn it on. It looks a little complicated to me, but it’s definitely very cool.”

Flacco declined to divulge the final price tag for all 14 presents, but an internet search shows that a single bundle is priced by several retailers at about $3,000.

In the past, Flacco has given his offensive linemen gift cards and expensive watches. He also gave Urschel special chalk from Japan because “He’s a big mathematician guy.”

Flacco said he tries to vary the presents.

“Every year, you’ve got to just try to do something that’s a little bit different,” he said. “It’s actually a lot of pressure. I try to get it out of the way earlier and earlier every year just to make sure it’s just taken care of and that way, I can get it off my mind and not think about it anymore.”