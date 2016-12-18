Running backs get rare opportunity to power Ravens offense

After being underutilized in three of the previous four games, running backs Terrance West and rookie Kenneth Dixon played more prominent roles in the Ravens’ 27-26 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

West (Northwestern High, Towson University) carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards, which marked his highest total since Oct. 16, when he gained 87 yards on 23 attempts in a 27-23 loss at the New York Giants. He also caught four passes for a season-high 45 receiving yards.

Dixon, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, rushed nine times for 36 yards and scored the team’s final touchdown on a 16-yard scamper around the left end with 11:06 left in regulation.

The duo combined for only 26 touches, but their impact on the game was a reminder of how they can help the offense.

“It was nice to run the ball and have good chunks,” left guard Marshal Yanda said. “It’s always nice to run the ball.”

Under offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, the rushing offense had been quiet. It entered Sunday averaging nearly two fewer attempts and 21.1 fewer yards per game than it did under Marc Trestman. Against Philadelphia, the Ravens ran the ball 11 times for 76 yards in the first half and then 13 times for 75 yards in the second.

“We can’t control how many touches we get, but we can control what we do when we get the touches,” Dixon said. “We’re thankful for the touches we get, and we just want to keep pushing.”

But Mornhinweg couldn’t resist living up to his moniker of “Air Marty” he earned as the offensive coordinator with the New York Jets in 2013 and 2014. After the offense had marched to the Eagles’ 11-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, quarterback Joe Flacco’s intended pass to wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. on a slant was intercepted by middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Coach John Harbaugh called that decision “all-time worst call ever.”

“I’ll take responsibility for it,” he said. “I should have vetoed it right away. I like an aggressive mindset, but that was way too aggressive. It’s the worst play call we’ve had, and it’s my fault.”

Time will tell whether Sunday’s showing was a one-time deal or whether the Ravens are making a deeper commitment to the run game. Dixon, for his part, said he and West are ready to show what they can do.

“Just getting better every week,” he said. “We just go back, evaluating film and evaluating ourselves and looking at ourselves and seeing what we can do better and getting coached up and trusting our offensive line and just hitting the hole and not looking back.”