Ravens running back Terrance West signs restricted free agent tender

Projected starting running back Terrance West signed his restricted free agent tender Monday, putting him in line to make $1.797 million this season.

West, the former Northwestern High and Towson University standout, set career highs with 774 rushing yards and six total touchdowns last season. With Kenneth Dixon serving a four-game suspension to start the season, West is expected to carry the load early for the Ravens.

Cornerback Sheldon Price, who played in four games and started one before spending the majority of the 2016 season on injured reserve because of a thigh injury, also signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Continuing to create more roster space, the Ravens also released undrafted free agents Zach Terrell, a quarterback from Western Michigan, and Omarius Bryant, a defensive end from Western Kentucky.

They also released running back Stephen Houston, a move that was previously reported.