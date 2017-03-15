Unpacking the chicken box: The story behind Baltimore's carryout staple
Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Retired linebacker Zachary Orr leads all Ravens in performance-based pay

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Zachary Orr gets a nice parting gift after surprise retirement.

Retired weak-side linebacker Zachary Orr got the Ravens' biggest bonus in the performance-based pay program.

Orr, an undrafted free agent who led the team in tackles last year but was forced to retire in January because of a spine condition, received a bonus of $406,939.99.

The NFL's performance-based pay program compensates players with extra money for their playing time based upon a comparison to their salary level. In other words, players who make the least but play a lot are rewarded.

Orr, 24, made the team in 2014 and established himself as a starting linebacker this past year. He started 15 games for the Ravens and played more combined snaps on either defense or special teams than anybody on the team. 

Among the other top Ravens' bonuses were cornerback Tavon Young ($278,224.71), fullback Kyle Juszczyk ($222,364.419), guard Vladimir Ducasse ($205.554.90) and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith ($182,036.08). 

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
30°