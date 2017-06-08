Ray Rice returns to Ravens' facility to speak to team's rookies

For the second straight year, former Ravens running back Ray Rice visited to the team's training facility to speak to the organization's rookies Thursday.

Rice's talk was part of the Ravens' player engagement program, led by director of player development Harry Swayne. Former NFL defensive lineman Cory Redding, who played two of 13 NFL seasons with the Ravens, also spoke to the first-year players.

Rice was recently hired as the running backs coach at his high school alma mater, New Rochelle (N.Y.). He has spoken in recent years to athletes at every level about the importance of making good decisions. His message to Ravens rookies last year focused on being professional and accountable.

The 30-year-old has been out of the NFL since the Ravens released him in September 2014 after a video surfaced of Rice striking his then-fiancee and now wife, Janay, in the elevator of a New Jersey casino in February 2014.

Rice has said on numerous occasions that he still harbors hope of a return to the NFL, although he understands that it's highly unlikely at this point.

Even after the team paid Rice $1.588 million as part of the settlement for the wrongful termination grievance he filed against the organization, several of the top Ravens decision makers remain friendly with Rice.

Owner Steve Bisciotti has said in the past that he would consider bringing Rice back in a player engagement role.