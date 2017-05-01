Ravens' winners and losers from the 2017 draft

We’ve had a little bit of time now to digest the Ravens’ performance in the 2017 draft. Below is a look at the winners and losers for the Ravens:

WINNERS

Dean Pees: The veteran defensive coordinator was beaming at Friday’s news conference for first-round pick Marlon Humphrey as he discussed how relieved he was to add another talented cover man and how hamstrung the defense was because of the revolving door at the position in recent years. And that was before general manager Ozzie Newsome spent day two of the draft selecting pass rushers Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams, and five-technique defensive end Chris Wormley. The Ravens should now be deeper on defense than they’ve been in years. Linebackers coach Don Martindale, who has done a real nice job helping to develop young linebackers like C.J. Mosley, Zachary Orr and Matthew Judon, will be champing at the bit with the edge rushers at his disposal.

Terrance West: Despite it being one of the deepest running back classes in recent memory, the Ravens did not select another ball carrier for just the second time in the past seven drafts. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already backed West, the former Towson standout, as the starter. The draft was the latest indication that the team is plenty content with him in that role. With Kenneth Dixon suspended the first four games, Danny Woodhead expected to be used as more of a third-down back and Buck Allen and Lorenzo Taliaferro needing strong preseasons to make the team, West should carry the load early.

Michael Campanaro/Chris Moore: Regardless of who the Ravens bring in at wide receiver this offseason, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman figured to occupy significant roles. That wasn’t as clear with Campanaro and Moore. However, the Ravens’ failure to address the position in the draft further solidifies Campanaro and Moore’s position on the depth chart. The Ravens will still add a receiver at some point before the regular season. However, they clearly believe that Campanaro and Moore are ready to become bigger pieces on offense.

John Urschel/Ryan Jensen: The Ravens say that they think fourth-round pick Nico Siragusa could transition from guard to center. However, it’s hard to believe they’d be comfortable with a rookie, who said he hasn’t played center since intramural football, starting at the position in time for Week One. Unless the Ravens sign veteran Nick Mangold, and that’s still a possibility, it looks like Urschel and Jensen will get a chance to compete for the starting job this summer.

Kamalei Correa: Adding an inside linebacker following the abrupt offseason retirement of Zachary Orr was thought to be a priority for the team. The Ravens didn’t sign one in free agency and they didn’t draft one either and that leaves Correa, the 2016 second-round pick who played sparingly as a rookie, atop the depth chart. The Ravens have a lot of defensive backs and pass rushers that they’re going to want to play, so they may only have their weak-side linebacker on the field on first and second down. As of now, Correa is the favorite for that job ahead of veteran Albert McClellan and Patrick Onwuasor.

LOSERS

Joe Flacco: Despite losing two of his preferred targets in Steve Smith Sr. and Kamar Aiken, Flacco recently backed his mostly unproven receiving group and said he didn’t think it was necessary that Newsome add to it early in the draft. What wasn’t clear is whether he was just being a good teammate or that’s what he truly believes. Regardless, the Ravens didn’t select a wide receiver for the first time since 2009. Ravens officials said early this offseason that they were going to focus on helping Flacco, who is coming off arguably the worst regular season of his career. Woodhead is a nice player, but he’s the lone offensive addition at a skill position.

Marty Mornhinweg: Harbaugh joked that after the Ravens selected defensive players with all three of their second-day picks, coaches went over to Mornhinweg and gave him a hug. The offensive coordinator got a lot of criticism last year and the front office has yet to get him better personnel. In fact, it’s gotten worse. Along with Smith and Aiken, the Ravens also lost versatile fullback Kyle Juszczyk, starting right tackle Rick Wagner and center Jeremy Zuttah. Mornhinweg is a good team guy and I’m sure he’s worrying about what he can control. However, I’d also be willing to guess that Ravens’ fans aren’t the only ones wondering when Newsome is going to add a few more offensive weapons.

Za’Darius Smith: After a strong rookie season, the outside linebacker took a significant step back last year with just one sack. The 2015 fourth-round pick was a healthy inactive in three games. Now, it’s unclear where Smith will fit in a linebacker group that includes Suggs, Judon and rookies Bowser and Williams. The Ravens like Smith and feel like he has a lot to offer, but he’ll need to have a really good summer to solidify his role.

Brent Urban/Bronson Kaufusi: When two-year starting defensive end Lawrence Guy signed with the New England Patriots in free agency, it seemed that would pave the way for Urban or Kaufusi to earn a starting role. That still may happen, but another name is now added to the mix with the drafting of Wormley. A 6-foot-5 and 298-pound defensive end, Wormley is adept at stuffing the run and also getting interior penetration. He should be a factor this year.