Ravens will pick 16th in the 2017 NFL draft

The Ravens are scheduled to pick 16th for first time in franchise history.

All last week, Ravens players made it clear that they found the idea of losing their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals to get a better draft pick unappealing and offensive.

But that's exactly what happened. Their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday dropped the Ravens (8-8) a couple of slots in the first round, where they'll pick 16th overall. 

The Ravens have never picked 16th in franchise history. The first round of the draft will be held on Thursday, April 27. The Cleveland Browns hold the top overall pick. 

With the regular season now over, the Ravens' 2017 opponents are now all set.

At home, the Ravens will play the Bengals, Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins

On the road, the Ravens will play their three AFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars (in London), Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans

The games agains the Dolphins and Raiders are a function of the Ravens finishing in second place in the division (like those teams did in their divisions). All other games were set before this season began.

