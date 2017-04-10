Ravens will open preseason at home against the Washington Redskins on Aug. 10

M&T Bank Stadium will not only host the Ravens' preseason opener, but it will also be the site of the third preseason game, the team's most extensive dress rehearsal before the start of the regular season.

The NFL released its preseason schedule Monday and the Ravens will get things started at home on Aug. 10 against the Washington Redskins.

The Ravens will play at the Miami Dolphins in the second week of the preseason (either Aug. 18 or 19), followed by a return home to play the Buffalo Bills on either Aug. 25 or 26 for the third preseason game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh typically plays his starters for at least a half in the third preseason game.

They'll then close the preseason with a return to the site of their victory in Super Bowl XLVII, a matchup with the New Orleans Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Aug. 31.

By preseason standards, the matchup with the Dolphins stands out because the teams also will play in the regular season in Baltimore. The Ravens and Dolphins have also never played in the preseason.

The Ravens are 6-3 all time against the Redskins in the preseason and 2-1 against the Bills.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year in which the Ravens will play the Saints in the preseason. The Ravens have won the three previous games.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 24-12 in preseason games.

The NFL regular-season schedule could be released as early as next week. The Ravens' eight home regular-season opponents are the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and the Dolphins. Their eight road foes will be the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars (in London), Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.