Ravens will likely play Sunday's season finale without Zachary Orr or Rick Wagner

The Ravens took part in their final practice of the season on Friday, and inside linebacker Zachary Orr and right tackle Rick Wagner were not on the field in the team’s indoor facility in Owings Mills.

Orr (neck) and Wagner (concussion) have not practiced all week and will likely miss Sunday’s season finale at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens also announced that cornerback Jimmy Smith has been moved to injured reserve and that rookie wide receiver Keenan Reynolds will be promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

Smith has not been on the field since suffering a high right ankle sprain in the first quarter of a 30-23 loss at the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. He finished the season with 32 tackles and four pass breakups.

Reynolds, the former quarterback at the Naval Academy, was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Reynolds could line up as a wide receiver or as a returner on special teams.

Center Jeremy Zuttah, who was given Thursday off, returned to Friday’s session.