Ravens well-represented at Pawject Runway fundraiser

Ten Ravens, and two former players, were among the "models" participating in Saturday's 5th annual Pawject Runway, a fundraiser for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, at Royal Farms Arena.

Athletes and other local celebrities walked rescued dogs and cats, dressed in tutus and other outfits (the pets, not the people) onto the stage in an hour-long show. All animals were adoptable on the spot.

Those Ravens taking part included Ronnie Stanley, Alex Lewis, Ryan Jensen, Chris Moore, Carl Davis, Willie Henry, Maxx Williams, Albert McClellan, Bronson Kaufusi and Matt Judon. Former Baltimore standouts Torrey Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) and Lawrence Guy (New England Patriots) also participated.

Both Stanley, the Ravens' No. 1 draft pick in 2016, and Jensen have themselves adopted dogs from BARCS.