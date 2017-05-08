Ravens waive RB Stephen Houston after conclusion of rookie minicamp

There's traditionally some roster activity after the conclusion of the rookie minicamp. The Ravens officially sign a few of the players who came to the minicamp on a tryout basis. To create roster room, they cut a few veterans who were pushed further down the depth chart during or after the draft or an undrafted free agent or two who didn't impress during the minicamp.

The Ravens figure to make a handful of those moves as early as today. They've already informed running back Stephen Houston, who spent the majority of last season on the team's practice squad, that he will be released.

Houston was working as a strength and conditioning coach with the Indiana University men's basketball team last summer when the Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent.

The Ravens are well stocked at running back with Terrance West, Kenneth Dixon, Danny Woodhead, Buck Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro and undrafted rookie free agent Taquan Mizzell, who had a highly productive college career at Virginia.

With Houston's release, it appears that the Ravens have at least three roster spots to sign tryout players. However, they could obviously create more room by releasing a few more players.