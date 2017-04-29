Ravens use sixth pick on safety from Virginia Tech, Chuck Clark

The Ravens used their final pick of the 2017 draft on Virginia Tech safety Chuck Clark, who went with the 186th pick in the sixth round. Clark was a three-year starter for the Hokies.

Unless the Ravens trade back into the draft, they’ll have not drafted a wide receiver for the first time since the 2009 draft. It will also mark the first time in team history that the team did not draft an offensive player from a skill position.

Clark started every game for the Hokies in 2015 and finished with 107 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups. Last year, he made 94 tackles and had two passes defended.

At 6-foot and 208 pounds, Clark is known as a sure-handed tackler and he has solid range in coverage.

The Ravens were looking to add a little depth and some youth at safety behind starters Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson, and top reserve Lardarius Webb.