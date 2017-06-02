Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta reinjures hip, undergoing further tests

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta reinjured his hip during Friday's organized team activities and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, the team announced.

Pitta, who missed all of 2015 while recovering from a fractured and dislocated hip, his second such injury in three years, returned to play in all 16 games last season. He led the team with 86 receptions and was third in receiving yards (729).

"This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis, and for the Ravens," general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. “Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better.”

Pitta's injury is the second of significance in as many days. On Thursday, cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL while returning an interception. Friday's OTAs were not open to reporters.