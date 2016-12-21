Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle refuses to dwell on being snubbed for Pro Bowl

While four Ravens players were named to the 2017 Pro Bowl, perhaps the most prominent development was the absence of Eric Weddle.

Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, Reggie Nelson of the Oakland Raiders, and Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC at safety. But Weddle, 31, is one of only two defenders in the league to register at least four interceptions and one sack this season. Landon Collins of the New York Giants is the other.

Speaking after Wednesday’s practice for the first time since the Pro Bowl announcements were made Tuesday night, Weddle said he refuses to let the snub bother him.

“Do I think that I’ve played one of my best seasons? Yes. Do I think maybe the best? Yeah,” he said. “But I don’t have any animosity toward the other guys that make it. I don’t know them from each game. I’m buddies with everybody. It is what it is. I’m not going to waste time or energy spent on something I can’t control.”

Weddle, who ranks second on the Ravens with 81 tackles, instead chose to support his teammates who were selected – guard Marshal Yanda, kicker Justin Tucker, inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“I’m happy for my teammates,” he said. “It’s a team game. I know how it works. I’ve been around a long time. I know what my teammates and the organization think of me and what I brought to this team. At the end of the day, that’s really what matters, that the people that know me see what I do on and off the field. That’s what you count on, that’s what you hold yourself to. It happens every year. It’s no different that it may have happened to me.”

Aside from the statistics, Weddle’s seamless transition from the San Diego Chargers, with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his career, to the Ravens has been widely praised.

“It’s not easy to come off of a new team and come in here and try to prove to everybody, ‘I belong here, I’m a good player,’ and at the same time be a leader right away,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “That’s the thing you can feel from Eric. He’s come in here, and he hasn’t been bashful. He’s made an impact right away in leading this football team. How he’s played on the field, that speaks for itself. Of course, he should be there.”