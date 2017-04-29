Ravens stick with offensive line in fifth round, grab guard/tackle from Texas A&M

The Ravens went back to the offensive line for their second consecutive pick, selecting Texas A&M guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor with their fifth-round pick. They took San Diego State guard Nico Siragusa in the fourth round.

A one-year starter at Texas A&M, Eluemunor (pronounced eh-LOO-muh-nor) is a developmental prospect who hasn’t played a lot of football. He grew up in England playing rugby and he took up football and wrestling when he moved to the United States and went to a New Jersey high school.

Eluemunor, who is 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, said he had a pre-draft visit with the Ravens and he expects to come in and be used at right tackle. The Ravens have some uncertainty at that spot after losing Rick Wagner to the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Aftering redshirtingin 2014, Eluemunor was a reserve guard for Texas A&M in 2015. He started 12 of 13 games for the Aggies this past season, playing right tackle for nine of them and right guard for three of them.

The Ravens have one pick left, the 186th overall selection in the sixth round.