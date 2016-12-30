Top 10 Orioles storylines of 2016
Ravens' Steve Smith Sr. to honor family, his past with special cleats in finale

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Steve Smith Sr. tweeted a picture of the special cleats he plans to wear in likely his final NFL game.

Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. announced he will pay tribute to his family and friends by wearing a special pair of purple cleats in Sunday's season finale at the Cincinnati Bengals, which he implied is likely to be the last game in his 16-year career.

Smith posted a picture of his shoes on his Twitter account Friday night, and the cleats are emblazoned with the names of people and teams that have helped him throughout his career.

Some of the names written on the shoes are: the Ravens and the Carolina Panthers, his wife Angie, his four children Peyton, Baylee, Boston and Deuce, former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme and Ravens wide receivers coach Bobby Engram.

