Ravens single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Ravens' single-game tickets for 2017 home games at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased through baltimoreravens.com or ticketmaster.com, or by calling 410-547-7328.

The Ravens raised ticket prices this year for the first time since after the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season, but the team said today that over 99 percent of permanent seat license holders at M&T Bank Stadium have renewed their ticket packages for 2017. That marks the 14th consecutive year that has happened.

"We've been incredibly fortunate to see continued excitement and loyalty from our outstanding fanbase," Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in a statement released by the team. "This type of response from PSL owners now paves the way to single-game sales for another passionate group of fans who want to watch the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this season."

The Ravens' home schedule in 2017 has matchups with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.