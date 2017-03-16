Ravens sign veteran cornerback Brandon Carr, not Morris Claiborne

The Ravens had spent considerable time over the past week trying to sign Dallas Cowboys free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne. With talks at a stalemate and the Ravens obviously needing for a veteran cornerback, the team turned its attention to Claiborne's teammate.

The Ravens today finalized a four-year deal with Brandon Carr, the team announced. Carr played the last five seasons with the Cowboys. Terms of the deal aren't immediately known.

A 6-foot, 207-pounder, Carr hasn't missed a game in his NFL career and he's made 144 consecutive starts.

A 2008 fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State, Carr played his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the Cowboys in 2012.

Carr, who will turn 31 in May, has 477 career tackles, 110 passes defended, 15 career interceptions and two return touchdowns.

The Ravens have already released corner Shareece Wright, a nine-game starter last year, and safeties Lardarius Webb and Kendrick Lewis. They signed Tony Jefferson to replace Webb and now they’ve added a cornerback to pair on the outside with also oft-injured Jimmy Smith.

Carr's addition should allow Tavon Young, the 5-foot-9 corner who had a solid rookie season, to play more in the slot. It also increases the overall depth at the position. Before the move, the Ravens’ depth chart behind Smith and Young featured Kyle Arrington, Maurice Canady, Sheldon Price and Robertson Daniel. Arrington is an expected salary cap cut after missing all of last season with a concussion.

The Ravens are still likely to pick a cornerback early in April’s draft. Draft analysts have said this is the deepest cornerback class in years.