Ravens sign veteran cornerback Brandon Boykin

The Ravens have signed cornerback Brandon Boykin, according to his agent, Ken Sarnoff, on Twitter.

The move comes after Tavon Young tore his ACL Thursday during an OTA session. Young, a second-year corner who entered the season as the team’s best option in the slot, intercepted backup quarterback Dustin Vaughn and suffered the injury on the return.

Boykin, 26, entering his fifth professional season, will be an option to fill the void.

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound former fourth-round pick from Georgia by the Philadelphia Eagles missed all of last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during training camp with the Chicago Bears.

Prior to that, he hadn’t missed a game while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012 to 2014 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He signed with the Carolina Panthers during free agency in 2016 but was cut about two months later and joined the Bears.

Boykin’s best year was 2013, when he had six interceptions, 42 tackles and two forced fumbles. He’s had two interceptions and 52 combined tackles in three seasons since.

He has started seven of 67 career games.

