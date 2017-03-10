Ravens sign special teams ace Anthony Levine to three-year deal

The Ravens have re-signed reserve safety and special teams standout Anthony Levine Sr. to a three-year deal. Levine is the third Ravens’ free agent to re-sign in the past two days, following quarterback Ryan Mallett and nose tackle Brandon Williams.

Levine, 29, has been one of the Ravens’ most trusted special teams players since 2013, serving as a punt protector and also playing a role on the coverage and return teams. He played a team-high 362 defensive snaps last season and is a trusted performer for special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg’s group.

With Zachary Orr having retired, Kyle Juszczyk signing with the San Francisco 49ers and Kamar Aiken potentially leaving the Ravens in free agency, the team didn’t want to risk losing another core special teams player.

Levine also offers position flexibility as a defensive reserve. The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound player is primarily a safety, but he started three games at cornerback in 2014. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees also used him as an inside linebacker last summer although Levine played just 109 defensive snaps last season.

The Ravens are extremely thin at both safety and inside linebacker, so Levine can provide some depth at those positions.

Levine signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in 2012 after he spent most of the previous two seasons on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad. He has two Super Bowl rings, from the 2010 Green Bay Packers and the 2012 Ravens.