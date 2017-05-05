Ravens sign first-rounder Marlon Humphrey, four other draft picks

The Ravens didn't waste any time in getting the majority of their draft class under contract.

They signed five of their seven picks from last week's draft before the start of rookie minicamp. First-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey, second-round outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, fourth- and fifth-round offensive linemen Nico Siragusa and Jermaine Eluemunor and sixth-round safety Chuck Clark are all under contract.

That leaves just two Ravens' draft picks unsigned: Michigan defensive end Chris Wormley and Alabama linebacker Tim Williams. Both were third-round picks.

The slotting system for draft picks has taken away much of the drama in signing rookie selections and allowed teams to get these deals done quicker.