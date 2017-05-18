Ravens sign Chris Wormley and Tim Williams, wrapping up entire draft class

The Ravens finished a key piece of pre-training camp business, agreeing to deals with their two 2017 third-round picks and wrapping up the signings of their entire draft class.

Michigan defensive end Chris Wormley, taken 74th overall with the pick the Ravens received from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Timmy Jernigan trade, and Alabama outside linebacker Tim Williams, who went to the Ravens with the 78th overall selection, both signed their rookie contracts Wednesday. The team announced the deals Thursday.

The Ravens’ other five draft picks – Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Houston outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, San Diego State offensive guard Nico Siragusa, Texas A&M offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and Virginia Tech safety Chuck Clark – signed their deals May 5 before the start of rookie minicamp.

With the slotting system in place under the current collective bargaining agreement, most of the drama and legwork that went into signing draft picks has been eliminated.

The Ravens’ rookie class, along with the team’s veterans, will be on the field Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center for the first of three weeks of organized team activities.