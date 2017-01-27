Ravens safety Eric Weddle named one of the AFC Pro Bowl captains

Ravens safety Eric Weddle was a late addition to the AFC Pro Bowl team as a replacement for the New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, who is preparing for the Super Bowl.

However, that didn't stop Weddle from receiving a nice honor ahead of Sunday night's Pro Bowl game in Orlando.

Weddle was selected as one of four captains of the AFC team, joining former San Diego Chargers teammate and quarterback Philip Rivers, Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller and Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

It's Weddle's fourth Pro Bowl selection. He also made it in 2011, 2013 and 2014 as a member of the Chargers.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis will be the captains of the NFC team.

Thirty-four Ravens have made Pro Bowl teams in the team's history, with Kyle Juszczyk joining the list in 2016. Also in 2016, Marshal Yanda was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl, and kicker Justin Tucker and linebacker C.J. Mosley were named to their second Pro Bowl. Ray Lewis has been named to more Pro Bowl teams than any other Raven, with 13 selections. Jonathan Ogden is No. 2, with 11 selections. Here's the list.

Weddle is one of five Ravens who will participate in the Pro Bowl, which will be televised by ESPN at 8 p.m. Sunday. Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk, center Jeremy Zuttah, long snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker will also be in action.

Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley withdrew from the game because they're recovering from injuries.