Ravens rule out cornerback Jimmy Smith for Sunday's game against Eagles

The Ravens on Friday removed the guesswork out of Jimmy Smith’s availability, ruling the cornerback out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Smith missed his third consecutive practice and has not been on the field since sustaining a right ankle sprain late in the first quarter of Monday night’s 30-23 loss at the New England Patriots. The outlook for him had already appeared dim after he needed help getting off the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and was carted to the locker room.

Smith has not made an appearance in the locker room of the Ravens’ training facility in Owings Mills this week, and coach John Harbaugh did not shed much light on Smith’s future status.

“He has [made progress], but I just don’t want to get into all of the injury stuff,” Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “I probably won’t say much for the rest of the year unless it’s an obvious thing. The other guys are getting ready to play this week, and going forward, we’ll just have to see where we’re at.”

Tight end Crockett Gillmore (pulled hamstring), safety Anthony Levine Sr. (toe), rookie guard Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain), and cornerback Jerraud Powers (concussion) are all questionable for Sunday.

Powers participated in Friday’s session on a limited basis for the third consecutive day. Gillmore and Levine were upgraded from limited participation on Thursday to full practice on Friday. And Lewis took part fully for the third consecutive day.

Philadelphia ruled out starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai because of a knee injury. The team will also play without Darren Sproles (concussion), a running back who is the team’s primary punt returner.

Three starters in left guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) and wide receivers Dorial Green-Beckham (abdomen) and Jordan Matthews (ankle) are questionable after practicing fully on Friday. Right guard Brandon Brooks (illness caused by anxiety disorder) participated fully and was removed from the team’s injury report.