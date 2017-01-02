Ravens rookies Kenneth Dixon and Ronnie Stanley looking forward to next season

Two rookies who played extremely well for the Ravens are encouraged and already looking forward to the 2017 season.

Running back Kenneth Dixon, the fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, missed the early part of the season but finished with 382 yards rushing on 88 carries. He also had 30 catches for 162 yards and finished with three total touchdowns.

By the last four games of the season, he was battling Terrance West for playing time.

“The two biggest things I learned were how to prepare for games and how to pick up blitzes,” said Dixon. “I think things came along well after the [ankle] injury and that put me behind a little. I think I ran the ball efficiently and well, but the biggest part of my game that I need to improve on is pass protection and picking up blitzes.

“I thought I caught the ball well but there are more things I have to improve at if I want to be a good player, and I am eager to get to next season,” said Dixon.

When asked if he had the inside track on starting next season, Dixon said: “Nope, my ship goes out to sail every day and that means I go out to practice every day and see where it takes me.”

Left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley also had a successful and strong rookie season. The No. 6 overall pick in the draft out of Notre Dame started 12 games, missing four with an ankle injury. Stanley showed that he could be a mainstay on the left side for many years.

“Overall, I think I played well,” said Stanley. “My goal was to be a positive contributor to the team and I think I did that. The toughest thing I had to learn was about myself, how my body moved, and the understandings of the body and how to prepare for games.

“You can practice all you want, but you still have to play to adjust to the speed of the game,” said Stanley. “When I had that foot injury, it took me a while to get back to normal because I didn’t practice, but once I got back on the field I think I got better. Next year, I’ll feel a lot more comfortable coming into training camp than this season.”