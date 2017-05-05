Ravens rookie Nico Siragusa explains why he feels bad for Tony Siragusa (and his wife)

By now, the football world knows — or at least should know — that Ravens rookie guard Nico Siragusa is not related to former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa.

"I knew whatever team I was going to go to, they were going to compare me and say, like: 'Are you related to Goose?'" the San Diego State product and fourth-round NFL draft pick said Friday at Ravens rookie minicamp.

And now he's in Baltimore, Goose's old habitat. "Crazy," he called it. But in some ways, that should cut down on the craziness. There's no better way to handle a narrative than by confronting it, head-on, and as he explained, there have been some crazy tales told about the new Siragusa's lineage.

"I feel bad for him because for, like, a year and a half now, everybody's been calling me Tony Siragusa's son, so I wonder what his wife thinks," he joked. "And I wonder if she's like, 'What? You had a kid in San Diego that I don't know about?' So I feel bad for him."

Not that his suggested nicknames would help the confusion at all: "Hopefully I can be a good player just like him and they can call me, like, Goose Jr. or something."