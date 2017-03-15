Ravens releasing starting center Jeremy Zuttah

The Ravens have prioritized upgrading their offensive line this offseason and they apparently see center as one position where they can do that.

In a move that appears to be more about improving performance at the position rather than saving money, the Ravens are releasing Jeremy Zuttah, their starting center for the past three seasons, despite him having a manageable salary cap number.

Zuttah is the fifth veteran the Ravens have released in recent days. They let go of pass rusher Elvis Dumervil and defensive backs Lardarius Webb, Shareece Wright and Kendrick Lewis last week. The Ravens also withdrew original-round restricted free-agent tenders to defensive backs Jumal Rolle and Marqueston Huff.

The Ravens attempted to trade Zuttah, but couldn't work out a deal.

Heading into the offseason, Zuttah's $4.6 million salary cap hit for 2017 ranked 12th on the Ravens and 11th among NFL centers. However, Zuttah, 30, struggled the past two seasons with both injuries and inconsistency, and the Ravens want to get more athletic and physical up front in between guards Alex Lewis and Marshal Yanda.

In releasing Zuttah, the Ravens created just under $2.5 million of salary cap space. They have a potential internal replacement in fourth-year offensive lineman John Urschel, who has played primarily guard in the NFL but has some modest experience playing center.

The Ravens could also opt to either draft a center or find one in free agency. The list of free-agent centers, though, is pretty sparse beyond Nick Mangold, who was released two weeks ago by the New York Jets. At this point, it doesn't appear the Ravens are interested in Mangold, who has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons.

It’s also not a particularly strong draft class for centers either.

The Ravens hope their next center will limit the amount of inside penetration on quarterback Joe Flacco and help a running game that has fallen on hard times. The Ravens finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game (91.4) last season and 26th in that same category (92.4) in 2015.

During news conferences after the season, both general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh mentioned improved offensive line play as one of the biggest keys to Flacco and the offense being more productive.

With Ronnie Stanley entrenched at left tackle and Lewis and Yanda at the two guard spots, the two obvious question marks along the offensive line were center and right tackle, where the Ravens lost starter Rick Wagner to the Detroit Lions as a free agent.

The Ravens acquired Zuttah from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2014 season for a 2015 fifth-round draft pick. He started all 16 games in 2014, but played in just nine games the following year after he tore his pectoral muscle.

Zuttah played in all 16 games this past season, fighting through myriad injuries and even being selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team as an injury replacement. His toughness and accountability made him a popular teammate, but Zuttah struggled at times, especially against big nose tackles.

The NFL Network first reported Zuttah's pending release.