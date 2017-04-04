Ravens release offseason schedule, begin workouts in two weeks

A look at the Ravens’ offseason schedule, which was released today:

April 17: Start of the offseason workout program – Players return to the Under Armour Performance Center for Director of Performance Steve Saunders’ workout program. Players are also permitted to meet with coaches for “classroom” work.

May 5-7: Ravens rookie minicamp – Members of the 2017 draft class, undrafted free agents and tryout players will be on the field for “introductory” practices.

May 23-25: The first of three weeks of organized team activities – A majority of the 90-man roster is on the field for “voluntary” workouts. Live contact is still not permitted in the practices. Team can have up to 10 “OTA” practices.

May 30-June 1: Second week of OTAs

June 5-9: Third week of OTAs

June 13-15: Mandatory minicamp – All players under contract are required to attend the three-day minicamp. Teams are permitted to have padded practices with “light” contact involved. This week constitutes the last on-field activity before about a month break prior to the start of training camp.