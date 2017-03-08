Ravens re-sign backup quarterback Ryan Mallett

Ryan Mallett will return as Joe Flacco’s primary backup.

The Ravens agreed to a free-agent deal today with Mallett, who will return for his third season with the team. Terms of his deal weren't immediately known.

Mallett, 28, played in four games last year in relief of Flacco and completed 3-of-6 passes for 26 yards and threw an interception.

The Ravens initially signed Mallett in December 2015 about two months after the quarterback was released by the Houston Texans for a slew of indiscretions, including missing a team flight. The Ravens, though, had no issues with Mallett, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh has praised the way the quarterback goes about his business.

By all accounts, Mallett and Flacco also maintain a solid relationship. With Flacco sidelined following knee surgery in 2015, Mallett started two games for the Ravens and led them to a late-season upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has started eight games in his NFL career, which began in 2011 as a third-round pick by the New England Patriots.

NFL Network first reported Mallett's agreement with the Ravens.