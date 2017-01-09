Ravens punter Sam Koch was one of the NFL leaders in punts inside the 20

Ravens punter Sam Koch will not be on the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Jan. 29 in Orlando unless the Indianapolis Colts’ Pat McAfee bows out. But Koch still had a season worth mentioning.

The second-longest tenured Raven, who just completed his 11th year with the team, Koch was tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bryan Anger for third in the NFL in punts inside opponents’ 20-yard line. His total of 37 was just two shy of his career-best mark set in 2010.

Since 2006, when the organization selected him in the sixth round of that year’s draft, Koch has dropped 317 punts inside the 20. In that time he trails only the Kansas City Chiefs’ Dustin Colquitt, who has placed 364 punts inside the 20.

“It was just a combination of all the practice that we put into it on Thursdays, and it paid off in terms of trying to put our defense with that long field behind them," Koch said last week. "Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to extend our season, but in hindsight, I guess it’s a positive to look at as far as punting.”

Koch ranked eighth in the NFL in number of punts (80), tied for 15th in gross average (45.8) and 18th in net average (39.9). He had better numbers (46.7 gross average yards and 42.9 net average yards) in 2015, when he was selected to his first Pro Bowl, but Koch said he would have gladly given up any individual accolades for team success.