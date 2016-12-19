Ravens punt returner Michael Campanaro made his biggest impact on offense in Sunday's win

Michael Campanaro (River Hill) finally got a chance to showcase his skills as the Ravens’ primary punt returner, but made his biggest contribution on offense Sunday.

In the first quarter, Campanaro, a seventh-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, took a handoff from quarterback Joe Flacco and scampered around the left end for a 39-yard gain. It marked the longest gain of his career.

Campanaro’s end-around helped the team to a 10-3 lead after a 53-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker with 1:55 left in the opening quarter. Campanaro credited tight end Dennis Pitta and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. for springing him with key blocks.

“It worked out just like we drew it up,” Campanaro said. “There was some good misdirection on the play, and Steve and Dennis had some great blocks. I was able just to get around the corner and make a play. It’s just nice to get back out there and make an impact, and I think we scored a field goal on that drive. It just helped the offense, provided a little spark.”

On special teams, Campanaro fair-caught one punt; another was directed out of bounds. He didn’t get many chances as Philadelphia opted to go for it on fourth down three times to try to wipe out a double-digit deficit in the second half.

The third-year pro said he was happy to catch his punt in the first quarter cleanly.

“The first one is always the toughest one,” Campanaro said. “So it felt good just to be back there. The wind was a little tough to deal with, but we handled it. We didn’t make too many terrible plays. But it worked out great, and it felt good to be back out there.”

Coach John Harbaugh said Campanaro played well.

“He caught the one, the tough one there early,” he said. “The crowd cheered. They were excited to see a punt caught. So that was good. I thought he did a good job. He had the jet sweep where he made a huge play for us, and [offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg] had a couple other things schemed up for him there.”