Ravens promote WR Keenan Reynolds from practice squad

For the past four months, Keenan Reynolds has continued to work on the transition from prolific college quarterback to NFL wide receiver in anonymity. A member of the Ravens’ practice squad, his job has been primarily to supply scouting looks to better prepare the team for the upcoming game.

On Sunday, Reynolds could get an opportunity to show how much he’s developed his own skill set. The Ravens have promoted the former Navy standout and rookie sixth-round pick to the active roster ahead of the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

To create roster room, the Ravens put cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve. Smith will have missed the final three games with a high ankle sprain.

Reynolds, who broke several NCAA and Navy records during his college career, struggled in training camp and in the preseason learning a new position. As a wide receiver, he had several drops in practices and struggled to gain separation from defensive backs. As a return man, he muffed or misplayed a handful of punts.

He was among the Ravens’ final roster cuts after the preseason, but the team re-signed him to the practice squad, believing the time out of the spotlight would do him good and allow him to work on his craft without every miscue being documented.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and other members of his coaching staff have praised the improvements Reynolds has made this season. Harbaugh said in late October that he had no doubt that “Keenan Reynolds is going to be a very good receiver in this league.”

Just because Reynolds will be on the active roster Sunday doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll suit up for the game against the Bengals, which carries no playoff implications for either side. Linebacker Brennen Beyer was promoted from the practice squad last Saturday, but was among seven inactives for the next day’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens, though, clearly want to see how much progress Reynolds has made in what essentially has been a redshirt year for the former Navy star.