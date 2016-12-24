Ravens promote LB Brennen Beyer who is in line to make NFL debut

The Ravens have promoted second-year linebacker Brennen Beyer from their practice squad to their active roster, putting him in line to make his NFL debut in Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Beyer, who played his college ball at Michigan and initially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May 2015, has spent the past two seasons on the team’s practice squad. Capable of playing both inside and outside linebacker, Beyer figures to have a role Sunday on special teams.

To make room on the roster, the Ravens put linebacker Kamalei Correa on injured reserve, ending his disappointing rookie season. Correa, a second-round pick, was dealing with an injury to his ribs, and had already been ruled out for the Steelers’ game.

Correa played in nine games and started one at outside linebacker. However, he saw most of his action on special teams. He played just 48 defensive snaps and finished with three tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble.