Ravens poised to complete free agent deal with RB Danny Woodhead

The Ravens will lose a pass-catching threat out of the backfield when fullback Kyle Juszczyk signs with the San Francisco 49ers. Could veteran running back Danny Woodhead help replace some of Juszczyk's production?

The Ravens are hoping to finalize a deal with the 32-year-old running back who played just two games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee.

NFL Network reported that the deal was done. Woodhead's agent, Chris Gittings, declined to comment when asked if an agreement was reached.

Woodhead is a veteran of eight NFL seasons, having also spent time with the New York Jets (2009-10), New England Patriots (2010-12) and most recently the San Diego Chargers (2013-16).

In 2015, he ran the ball 98 times for 336 yards and three touchdowns and caught 80 passes for 755 yards and six touchdowns. His receiving numbers led all NFL running backs.

Woodhead has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, missing 14 games last year and 13 games in 2014.

If the deal gets completed, he'll join a crowded backfield that is headed by Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon.