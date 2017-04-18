Ravens players return to facility today for start of offseason program

The countdown to training camp unofficially begins when players return to the team facility for the start of the offseason workout program. After delaying the start of their program for 24 hours to give players an extra day to return to Baltimore after Easter, the Ravens will gather Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center to begin their organized offseason workouts.

The workouts, orchestrated by director of performance Steve Saunders, are voluntary. However, the majority of Ravens will likely be on hand as John Harbaugh and his staff believe this period, which cannot include any on-field instruction by coaches, is a key part of team building.

The team will make Saunders and several players available to reporters Wednesday. It’s part of what figures to be a busy week for the Ravens.

Final draft visits: The Ravens remain in draft-planning mode and they’ll have to finish up the remainder of their 30 allowable predraft visits this week. Once the visits are over, Ravens officials will further solidify their draft board. By next week, they’ll go over a few more scenarios and do more planning, but the heavy lifting will be done ahead of the April 27 first round.

Regular-season schedule release: The NFL hasn’t officially announced that the regular-season schedule will be revealed this week. However, reports have indicated that’s the likelihood, and this is right around the time the league has done it in the past. NFL officials certainly enjoy the stage of doing the reveal in a prime-time television special, and you wouldn’t think they’d want to do it next week when the focus is on the draft. By now, it's known who the Ravens will play and where. All that’s left is to find out when.

Deadline to sign restricted free-agent offer sheets: Friday is the last day restricted free agents can sign offer sheets with other teams. That doesn’t figure to apply for any of the Ravens’ restricted free agents. The team already has re-signed wide receiver Michael Campanaro to a new one-year deal, and it has withdrawn the restricted free-agent tenders to defensive backs Marqueston Huff and Jumal Rolle. The Ravens' other three restricted free agents, running back Terrance West and offensive linemen Ryan Jensen and James Hurst, are expected to sign their original-round tenders. With players being back in the building this season, it makes sense for both the restricted free agents and the team’s seven exclusive-rights free agents to lock in their deals.