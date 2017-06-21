Ravens partner with InSideOut Initiative, Under Armour to benefit local schools

The Ravens kicked off a partnership with Baltimore City public schools, the InSideOut Initiative and Under Armour during a three-hour event at the team's training facility Wednesday.

Former Baltimore Colt Joe Ehrmann and Jody Redman, the co-founders of InSideOut Initiative, spoke to principals and administrators from city schools about their vision to transform the "win-at-all-cost" sports culture and focus on "education-based athletics."

In hopes of helping city schools, the Ravens have donated a significant amount of money to the initiative. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has also pledged to provide on-field sports uniforms for every school that participates in the initiative.

InSideOut has partnered with eight different NFL organizations and is supported by the NFL foundation.

The initiative has three phases. The first is to equip school communities with the necessary tools to integrate sports as part of students' education. The second is to train athletic administrators and coaches, and the third is to provide curriculum to grow and develop the character and leadership of students.

"All of us understand the ability of sports to transform lives," said Ravens team president Dick Cass, who hosted Wednesday's event. "We want the Baltimore city schools to have the benefit of this program."